Canadian

Tech companies warn against Bill C-22

Entrance sign at the Meta Headquarters Complex in Menlo Park, CA
Entrance sign at the Meta Headquarters Complex in Menlo Park, CA
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Privacy
Meta
Canadian Chamber Of Commerce
Internet Censorship
Apple
Internet Access
Canpoli
Bill C22
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NordVPN
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Western Standard
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