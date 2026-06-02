Temporary foreign worker program cost Ottawa $1.6 billion

OTTAWA — Conservatives are pushing the government to abolish the Temporary Foreign Worker program after newly released government figures showed the program cost Ottawa $1.6 billion over the past five years. The figures were released through an Order Paper question submitted by Conservative MP Brad Vis.In a statement, Conservative Critic for Immigration; Michelle Rempel Garner said the data shows the federal government spent $1.6 billion to administer the program, with a net cost of approximately $509 million over the period.“New data released in an Order Paper Question submitted by my colleague, Brad Vis, Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth, shows that the Liberals have spent an unconscionable $1.6 billion (net $509 million) in the past five years to run the TFW program,” she said.The news comes days after Canada entered a recession. Rempel Garner argued the program has contributed to the economic challenges in Canada.“Conservatives have been calling for the TFW program to be abolished because it suppresses wage growth, fosters poor working conditions, stifles productivity, and eliminates entry-level job opportunities for Canadians,” she said..She also linked the issue to youth unemployment, noting that there were 442,000 unemployed young Canadians as of April.“There are many reasons to abolish this program,” Rempel Garner said.“As of April, there are 442,000 unemployed youth in Canada, further proof that youth unemployment continues to rise well past critical levels.”The Conservative MP accused the federal government of subsidizing employers through the program.“These newly released figures show the Liberals have added insult to economic injury: they have spent more than half a billion dollars of taxpayer money to subsidize companies with what amounts to indentured labour in the past five years alone,” she said.Rempel Garner said a future Conservative government would replace the current system with a more limited program focused on seasonal agriculture and fisheries positions that are difficult to fill.“With Canada’s economy slipping into a recession and social divisions deepening, the federal government must act decisively to restore a fair deal for Canadian workers,” she said.