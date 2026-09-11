The story behind the order that sent planes to Gander NL on 9/11 2001

Twenty-five years after the deadliest terrorist attacks in US history, the story of 9/11 2001 is well-known: Four US passenger jets were hijacked by 19 terrorists with allegiances to al-Qaeda, a militant jihadist terrorist organization.

Two of the jets flew into the World Trade Centre's two towers in New York City killing 2,753 people. The third jet hit the Pentagon in Arlington VA, killing 184 people and the fourth jet, after the passengers and crew fought back against the terrorists, crashed in a field in Shanksville PA, killing 40 people.

That's not the complete story.

In Canada, the story was 38 aircraft diverted to the town of Gander in Newfoundland and Labrador, where close to 7,000 passengers and crew were welcomed and housed by residents.

In addition, 240 flights in Canada were diverted to 17 airports in the country when US airspace was closed.

Behind the story of the closure of US airspace is another, and little known, chapter.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) governs all things pertaining to airplanes, from takeoffs to landings, in the US.