Canadian

‘There’s no room for people to use guns in a city like Montreal,’ mayor says after tragedy

“We have to fight back against people’s ability to own guns and use them in the streets in this manner,” Martinez Ferrada told reporters.
Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Soraya Martinez FerradaIndigenous Tourism Association
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Montreal
Guns
Shooting
Canpoli
Soraya Martinez Ferrada
montreal shooting
Mayor of Montreal
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Western Standard
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