THOMAS: Carney's Liberals unveil new housing plan; as of yet, no sign of blanket upzoning

Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced his new housing policy, Build Canada Homes on Sunday in a press release posted to the prime minister’s government website.

He got the whole Canadian housing situation wrong in the opening line of the release, writing, “Canadians are in a housing crisis” which is only partially true.

It’s the typical fearmongering of Canadians by the Liberals, who, it seems, can only govern by crisis to get the attention of their cult followers.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reported on Monday the supply of homes in housing markets across the country has increased almost every month of 2025 so far.

The tone of the release leaned more toward the truth in the second line: “Despite recent improvements in several cities, far too many Canadians, particularly young Canadians, are struggling to find homes they can afford.”

And that’s the truth. Canada has a huge home affordability crisis, created in no small part due to the Justin Trudeau Liberals overseeing the Bank of Canada taking its overnight rate to a historic low of .25% when COVID-19 arrived in the country.

That low overnight rate created a wave of Canadians buying homes with record-low mortgage rates, pushing home prices into the stratosphere as demand outstripped supply.