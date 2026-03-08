THOMAS: Ralph Klein put me on the road to Alberta independence

I was born and raised in Alberta, the second-oldest kid in a family of eight kids. By the time No. 8 arrived, I was very independent, due to my parents spending most of their time on the brood behind me.

And that was fine by me.

I embraced my independence. It was freedom, learning about life at my own speed, deciding what I wanted to learn, which was everything.

All my formal schooling was in Alberta.

At age 16, while still in school, I got my first full-time job, the all-night shift on CFCN Radio in Calgary.

Up until then, I hadn’t given politics any thought.

Before I took over the airwaves every night, there was a newsman who read the midnight newscast, with a lot of news about city hall.

That newsman was Ralph Klein, city hall reporter.

My first night on the job, Klein said, “Hey kid, you want a beer?”

Making as if I were a worldly 16-year-old, I said yes, this before cold beer off-sales existed, and Klein’s dozen bottles of Labatt’s Blue had spent hours in the trunk of his car.