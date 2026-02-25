THOMAS: USA stuns Canada in Olympic hockey sweep — but the gold medal legacy still belongs north of the border

It was the weekend that Canadian hockey fans didn’t see coming.

Two Olympic gold medal hockey games featuring Canada vs the USA.

Two games ended with a score of 2 to 1.

Two Olympic gold medal games won by the USA.

One country in total disbelief, twice.

The only thing not known for certain is whether Canadian beer sales slumped or jumped as Canadians sought solace in their suds.

Canadians have always believed that hockey is “our game,” as framed by a failed former prime minister. Canadians are certain that hockey was invented in Canada, and although there is evidence that a hockey-like game was played in the Netherlands in the 1600s, Canadians are credited with developing the modern game of hockey as far back as the 1870s.

But enough brooding and hand-wringing.

It’s not like the Canadian teams just rolled over and let the USA teams win. Both the women players and the men can hold their heads up high. They weren’t outplayed; they were out-chanced.

In a tight contest, the women fired 31 shots at the USA goalie. The USA had 33 shots on the Canadian goal. Very close, as was the final score, 2 to 1 for the USA.

The Canadian men took it to the USA team, dominating in every aspect of the game and out-shooting the Yanks by 42 shots to 28.