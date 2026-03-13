THOMAS: Liberal lie factory — housing minister just turned the housing crisis into a war story

So, Robertson says the Liberals have passed the Build Canada Act, with a promise to add 500,000 new homes per year. They have signed housing agreements with Nova Scotia, BC, and Nunavut, while throwing close to $100 billion of taxpayers’ money at a housing crisis, money that Justin Trudeau began tossing around and money that Prime Minister Carney keeps tossing around.

Robertson brags about supplying 9,000 affordable housing units. They’ve signed more pieces of paper than homes they’ve built. And 9,000 homes at a cost closing in on $100 billion are not affordable.

The largest plank in any Liberal election platform is a crisis, because Liberal voters are very government-dependent and need to know the government is looking after them by throwing billions of dollars at the crisis.

If a natural crisis doesn’t emerge, the Liberals manufacture one, as they did with the housing crisis.

Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 400,000 immigrants arrived in Canada per year, and the average number of new homes built was approximately 200,000 per year.