THOMAS: Liberal lie factory — housing minister just turned the housing crisis into a war story

It’s easy to tell Liberals are idiots who don’t have a clue what they're talking about every time they open their mouths, which federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson proved in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Gregor blamed Canada’s slowing housing market on the war in the Middle East.
So, Robertson says the Liberals have passed the Build Canada Act, with a promise to add 500,000 new homes per year. They have signed housing agreements with Nova Scotia, BC, and Nunavut, while throwing close to $100 billion of taxpayers’ money at a housing crisis, money that Justin Trudeau began tossing around and money that Prime Minister Carney keeps tossing around.
Robertson brags about supplying 9,000 affordable housing units. They’ve signed more pieces of paper than homes they’ve built. And 9,000 homes at a cost closing in on $100 billion are not affordable.
The largest plank in any Liberal election platform is a crisis, because Liberal voters are very government-dependent and need to know the government is looking after them by throwing billions of dollars at the crisis.
If a natural crisis doesn’t emerge, the Liberals manufacture one, as they did with the housing crisis.
Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 400,000 immigrants arrived in Canada per year, and the average number of new homes built was approximately 200,000 per year.
Between 2021 and 2024, the Trudeau government opened the floodgates, allowing an average of close to one million immigrants into the country per year, but the average number of new homes built did not keep pace.
Add to that natural population growth and a Bank of Canada rate of .25% (which was promoted by Carney, making mortgages easier to acquire).
The demand for homes outstripped supply; prices and rents soared into the stratosphere, and viola: the Liberals had their housing crisis.
And now their crisis, apparently, is the war in the Middle East.
The war is a housing crisis? No, it’s a diversion to take their voters’ focus away from disastrous housing policies, another tactic the Liberals use when the truth is catching up to them and their way of saying, “move along folks, nothing to see here.”
The Spring 2026 Housing Supply Report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC, a federal government entity) mentioned in the Commons on Thursday said construction “is slowest where it is most needed” and was declining overall, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“National housing starts are expected to decline through 2026 to 2028 as developers face high costs, softer demand, and elevated inventories.”
Urban housing starts last year were 241,171 compared to 227,697 in 2024, according to CMHC, a 6% increase, but well short of the minimum of half a million new homes CMHC says are needed to restore affordability, a level of construction never achieved in Canada.
So, the crisis facing the Liberals is, once again, one they created by creating the Build Canada bureaucracy, throwing billions of more tax dollars at a promise to build 500,000 new homes every year, a promise they cannot keep.
This is one crisis Liberal voters cannot embrace, and the Liberals know it. Among the many things Canadians buy, the home is at the top. Homes are an emotional purchase but also an asset that provides some economic benefits, now and in the future.
Hopefully, Liberal voters/taxpayers will realize their money is going into a sink, and the Liberals are a drain.