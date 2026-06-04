TikTok bans #WhiteLivesMatter, claiming it 'violates community guidelines'

TikTok has removed the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter from the platform, stating that it violates the app's Community Guidelines.The move has drawn comparisons to the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, which remains active on the social media platform.Analytics have shown that #BlackLivesMatter has been used in approximately 5.9 million posts and has accumulated about 37.3 billion views as of this year. .The "White Lives Matter" slogan emerged in 2015 in response to the growing Black Lives Matter movement.TikTok began restricting content related to "White Lives Matter" in October 2022. At the time, searches for the phrase returned no results and displayed a warning stating that the term "may be associated with hateful behavior."According to TikTok's moderation policies, the platform may intervene when a hashtag becomes strongly associated with content that violates its Community Guidelines, including:"Hate speech" or hateful ideologiesExtremist or organized hate-group activityHarassment and abuse"Safety concerns".TikTok has previously partnered with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to remove thousands of posts that were flagged, and it has also issued statements explaining its enforcement decisions.“For all the progress we’ve made improving our policies and protections, hate evolves and takes many forms which is why we’re grateful to work with organizations like the Anti-Defamation League to combat it,” the company stated. “We appreciate when content and accounts are brought to our attention so that we can swiftly remove what violates our Community Guidelines and strengthen our safeguards. We welcome expert feedback and guidance as we strive to promote a safe and uplifting experience for our community.”