OTTAWA — Tim Hortons is under fire from both ends of the political spectrum. Pro-Palestinian activists are questioning the chain's links to an Israeli tech company, while Conservatives are accusing Tim Hortons of being overly reliant on temporary foreign workers.The latest controversy came up Tuesday when Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) identified Forter (an Israeli-based fraud prevention company) as a recipient of the data collected via the Tim Hortons mobile app.Forter was founded by three ex-Unit 8200 (the Israeli military's signals intelligence unit) members, a unit which has itself been under fire for its surveillance of the Palestinians.The find comes after a CBC investigation into the app's collection of personal information (device IDs, camera specs, nearby Wi-Fi networks, etc.).University of Calgary researcher Joel Reardon looked at the app's network traffic and found that data was being sent to a third party.CJPME then contacted Reardon and identified the company as Forter."Canadians who order coffee should not have their sensitive and highly personal user data shared with an Israeli cyber-tech company whose very infrastructure was built by graduates of a foreign military intelligence agency which is known to be involved in human rights abuses," said CJPME VP Michael Bueckert in a statement."The company’s links to an Israeli military unit which is responsible for the mass surveillance of Palestinians is an ethical issue," he added, calling on Tim Hortons to sever its relationship with Forter..The company has defended its data collection practices, stating that the data is used to prevent fraud, protect customer accounts, and identify payment abuse rather than for advertising.Tim Hortons also states that neither it nor the third-party company sells any customer's personal information.Forter is a commercial fraud prevention company. The fact that the founders previously served in the Israeli military intelligence service doesn't mean Forter currently works for the Israeli government or shares Tim Hortons customer data with the military.Still, the relationship has drawn criticism from activists who are already campaigning against companies with commercial/institutional links to Israel.The controversy arises just months after Tim Hortons was in the middle of another political row over its involvement in Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program.Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner has consistently criticized the coffee chain and has called for the program to be scrapped..OLDCORN: ‘Singh Hortons’ has become a national disgrace, no longer ‘Canada’s coffee shop’.In May, Tim Hortons announced a national campaign to recruit 10,000 locals, admitting it had previously encouraged Ottawa to keep the door open to temporary foreign workers.The company said some 4,000 of its 110k restaurant staff had been recruited via the scheme, a number it said had been falling since 2024.It also reported that around 45% of its workforce was aged between 15 and 24.But Rempel Garner was doubtful whether the company's commitment to local hiring was any real break from its past practice of relying so heavily on foreign workers.During a May 28 parliamentary committee exchange, she referred to job ads that were still advertising for temporary foreign workers."After years of reckless abuse of the Temporary Foreign Worker program, a national headline read 'Tim Hortons says the Temporary Foreign Worker program is no longer needed'.""However, there are currently over 80 TFW positions advertised on the Government of Canada website. Will the Minister cancel those permits and not issue any more?".WHISSELL: Mass immigration is dehumanizing and insufficient to address Canada’s economic woes .Immigration Minister Lena Metcalfe-Diab said Canadians should be first in line for any available jobs.Rempel Garner also touched on the company's hiring practices during the October question period."Foreign governments aren't the only ones pushing Liberal mass migration. So are foreign companies like Tim Hortons, which make their money off foreign laborers and the very low wages that go with them," she said.The Conservatives are calling for the complete abolition of the General Temporary Foreign Worker Program and support a separate program for seasonal agricultural workers.Tim Hortons says its restaurants are very much focused on hiring locals and that the number of temporary foreign workers in its workforce is very small.When employers seek workers under the program, they generally must show that no suitable Canadian or PR candidates are available, in accordance with the relevant program rules..The two matters are entirely separate, but in each case one of this country's most well-known restaurant chains has found itself under the political microscope.For the pro-Palestinian activists, it's all about customer privacy and the military backgrounds of the founders of the company that's handling the app data.For Conservatives who are critical of Canada's immigration system, the issue is whether or not businesses should continue to be able to access temporary foreign labor whilst Canadian youth are having such difficulty in getting jobs.