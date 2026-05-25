Tim Hortons launches local hiring push to reduce number of temporary foreign workers

Tim Hortons says it plans to hire 10,000 new local workers across Canada this summer as the company attempts to reduce reliance on the temporary foreign worker program amid growing public scrutiny and reintroduction of major competition. The Monday press release comes just as Dunkin’ Donuts prepares a major return to the Canadian market as early as late 2026, setting the stage for renewed competition in the country’s coffee restaurant sector.Foodtastic founder and CEO Peter Mammas believes he will be able to open between 600 to 700 Dunkin locations in Canada. Tim Hortons launched a national advertising campaign Monday encouraging Canadians to apply for restaurant jobs ahead of the busy summer season.“The campaign will help Canadian restaurant owners hire 10,000 new local team members,” the company said in a statement, adding the hiring push is tied to “natural turnover and growth” including plans to open 80 new restaurants across Canada this year.Tim Hortons also acknowledged its previous support for expanded access to the temporary foreign worker program during the COVID-era labour shortages.“As Canada emerged from COVID in 2021, there were acute labour shortages across the country,” the company said.“To address this, the government increased access to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Tim Hortons was one of the companies encouraging the government to do so at the time.”.However, the company said conditions have changed significantly since then.“Today in 2026, with high youth unemployment nationally, lobbying for expanded access is no longer necessary,” the company said.Tim Hortons said roughly 4,000 of its 110,000 workers are currently employed under the temporary foreign worker program, representing about 3.6 % of all restaurant positions.The company said use of the program has “declined steadily since 2024.”The renewed focus on local hiring comes as Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is preparing a broader return to Canada after largely disappearing from the market over the past two decades.Tim Hortons remains the dominant coffee chain in Canada with roughly 4,000 locations nationwide.The company also sought to address criticism and debate surrounding hiring practices and immigration issues by emphasizing diversity and non-discrimination policies.“Canada is a country that prides itself on welcoming everyone,” Tim Hortons said in its statement.“As a brand, for more than 60 years, this is a value that Tims has shared and is one that we deeply believe in — this will never change.”The company also doubled down on its commitment to diversity and non-discrimination principles stating that restaurant owners “don’t discriminate in their local hiring” and said workers from all backgrounds are welcome to apply, including Canadian students, international students, Indigenous people, mature workers and new Canadians.“We continue to believe in Tim’s vision today: everyone in Canada is welcome as a guest and everyone in Canada is welcome to work in a Tim Hortons restaurant,” the company said.