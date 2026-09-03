TOP 10: Mark Carney memes the internet refuses to stop making

CALGARY — Mark Carney may have had enough of the memes. The internet, however, apparently has not.After the Prime Minister became the subject of a growing wave of memes online, social media users responded to his apparent frustration with the memes by doing what the internet does best: making even more of them.Rather than putting an end to the jokes, Carney's plea appears to have provided meme-makers with an entirely new source of material.From Donald Trump tossing the Prime Minister into “Lake America” to the fictional deployment of a Canadian “Meme Police,” the memes have quickly taken on a life of their own..10. “Carney was born to be a clown.”User @KMSharp72 wastes no time getting to the point.Sharp pairs Carney with a clown emoji and promising that the jokes are only getting started.It's a straightforward shot across the bow: Carney has entered the arena, and the internet has brought its ammunition..9. “I don't think we will, mate.”The Pleb's contribution is delightfully blunt.Carney wants the posts to stop.The Pleb has apparently considered the request and decided that, unfortunately, his schedule is quite full.The addition of “mate” gives the whole thing the casual energy of someone politely declining a suggestion before walking away..8. “Exclusive footage”“I have exclusive footage of Mark Carney attempting to meme us!”User @JayUSA imagines Carney trying to turn the tables and get in on the action himself.The joke is the idea of the Prime Minister attempting to fight the internet on its own turf — essentially putting Carney behind the keyboard and asking what could possibly go wrong.It's a dangerous game..7. “No No Square”“Carney broke the cardinal rule and his ‘No No Square’ will feel the greatest meme wrath since Franklin.”Erin Thatcher brings some internet absurdity to the proceedings with the “No No Square.”It's the kind of phrase that requires absolutely no explanation to the people who know — and probably raises several questions for everyone else.Either way, Carney has apparently violated the cardinal rule and meme consequences are coming..6. “MEME game EXPLODES”Marc Nixon approaches the situation as though it were an international breaking-news event.Carney is allegedly crying on camera.The response is immediate.The “MEME game” explodes.The liberal use of capital letters gives the whole thing the energy of a cable-news chyron written by someone who has had approximately 14 energy drinks..5. “LAKE AMERICA”Popmemes by Jon has apparently decided that ordinary geography is no longer sufficient.Welcome to "Lake America," a body of water presumably protected by Donald Ducks and now home to a very unfortunate Mark Carney, who has been declared a “prisoner of memes.”.4. “Is a video a meme?”User @MarkUltraMaga takes the diplomatic approach.“If ‘Mr.’ Carney wants the memes to stop, we should obviously comply, right?”The post then invokes Canadian sovereignty, presumably in an attempt to establish that whatever happens next is entirely within the rules.It's the sort of technicality that would make a lawyer proud and a Prime Minister considerably less amused.It's also quite the outfit. .3. “Trump tosses Carney into Lake America”User @GizmoMemes gets straight to the important stuff.Donald Trump. Mark Carney. Lake America.One goes into the lake. That's it. That's the joke.After the increasingly elaborate entries on this list, there's something wonderfully simple about the whole scenario. No lengthy explanation is required. The fictional Lake America has apparently become the designated destination for Canadian political figures..2. “The memes WILL continue.”Kat Kanada imagines Carney receiving yet another notification on his phone.One can only imagine the reaction.Another alert. Another post. Another day in the life of Mark Carney.The caption then delivers the verdict: “The memes WILL continue.”.1. “Canada deploys Meme Police”To conclude there's a post from @DrClownPhD.The post announces: “BREAKING: Canada deploys Meme Police to the U.S. after Mark Carney asks Americans to stop doing memes.”This is where the situation graduates from social media squabble to international incident.Apparently, Ottawa has decided that the appropriate response to Americans making jokes about the Canadian prime minister is to deploy a specialized police force south of the border.Apparently, what Canada really needs is the "Meme Police."The beauty of the joke is the escalation. A request to stop making jokes has somehow turned into a fictional cross-border law-enforcement operation.