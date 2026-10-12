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TOP TEN: Creepiest mugshots out of Canada

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Ontario Police
Saskatchewan Rcmp
Michael Stamatakos
Bc Rcmp
Jordan Keenan-Quewezance
Dylan Sherief
Tumbler Ridge shooter
Top ten
Medhani Yohans
Mugshots
Creepy mugshots
Allan Legere
Monster of the Miramichi
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Western Standard
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