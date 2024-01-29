Tops PM advisor goes on foul month rant on Twitter

Prime Minister’s Office senior advisor Supriya Dwivedi said Canada Proud should not be chastising her for responding to mean tweets. “Great stuff as always from the incel adjacent crowd,” tweeted Dwivedi on Sunday. .Dwivedi was commenting on Canada Proud saying she was being hysterical for her reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling Conservative nomination candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) a twofer. “LIVE COVERAGE of a PMO staffer having a public meltdown continues,” said Canada Proud. .While she accused Canada Proud of being run by incels, it questioned if she was in control of her Twitter ("X") account. “Did Rachel Gilmore hack your account???” it said..Since Canada Proud loves to mock Gilmore, she said it has a crush on her. “I get it she’s hot but she has a bf and is not interested I promise you,” she said. .Canada Proud acknowledged Dwivedi should stop tweeting at it. “Man, how long until Katie (Telford) tells you to stop tweeting?” it said. .“I do have to pick my daughter up from my SIL’s place in like an hour tho so will stop checking Twitter then,” she said. .Jivani said on Thursday he is unsure how Trudeau has time to call him a twofer when he should be trying to save his failed administration. READ MORE: WATCH: Jamil Jivani says Trudeau should not have called him a 'twofer'A twofer refers to slang for a person who belongs to two minority groups and can satisfy two quotas or appeal to two demographics.“But I thought I would take this as an opportunity to introduce myself, since you certainly can’t take Justin Trudeau’s word for it,” said Jivani.