Canadian

Tops PM advisor goes on foul month rant on Twitter

Supriya Dwivedi
Supriya Dwivedi Courtesy Enterprise Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Meltdown
Jamil Jivani
Canada Proud
Rachel Gilmore
Supriya Dwivedi
Twofer
Mean Tweets
Incels
Failure

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news