Tories accuse mainstream media of spreading Trudeau-approved misinformation

The Conservative Party said the legacy media has lost all trust and is committed to parroting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s talking points. To try and discredit Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, the CBC tried to fact check his documentary Housing Hell. “Not surprising, their ‘fact checking’ turned out to be false and they were forced to retract their claims,” said the Conservatives in a Tuesday email to supporters. CBC News admitted on Tuesday it published an inaccurate fact check on Poilievre. READ MORE: CBC retracts Poilievre fact check“In a video presenting housing experts’ reactions to a Conservative Party video about housing affordability, CBC News incorrectly referred to average monthly mortgage costs when evaluating the video’s claim that it takes ‘66% of the average monthly income to make payments on the average single-detached Canadian house,’” said CBC News. “In fact, the Conservative video claim refers to median income and home ownership costs, which include property taxes, utilities and other costs not mentioned in the Conservative video.”CBC attempted to be recognized as a Facebook fact checker in the last Canadian election. The Conservatives alleged Trudeau’s friends “have proven they will go to great lengths to protect him, including spreading false information.” While the Liberals want to push propaganda, the Conservatives said they will end media subsidies, adding it must restore media independence. In 2019, CBC CEO Catherine Tait testified before a House of Commons committee and said the CBC was a beacon of truth in a sea of disinformation, which the Conservatives said was laughable. At the moment, it said the Canadian government “is using YOUR tax dollars to fund THEIR propaganda to BUY themselves better coverage.” Trudeau’s media bailout has provided various publications with $700 million. Because of Trudeau, the Conservatives said people can no longer trust the legacy media. “We need you to stand with us, against the Liberal government and their media allies, and fight for freedom,” they said. “Together we will put an end to government-funded propaganda, restore trust in the media, and bring home freedom of the press.” Poilievre received thunderous applause at his Axe the Carbon Tax Rally in Ottawa in 2022 after promising to defund the CBC if elected prime minister.READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Axe the Carbon Tax’ rally in Ottawa“The room doesn’t seem undecided on that one, does it?” said Poilievre. “That will save us a lot of money.”