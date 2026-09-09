Canadian

Tories demand Carney halt defence coordination with China

Conservative MP James Bezan announced his new private members bill to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Conservative MP James Bezan announced his new private members bill to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.Screenshot:CPAC
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