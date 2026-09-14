Tories warn Carney against importing EU ‘migrant crisis’

OTTAWA — Conservatives are demanding Prime Minister Mark Carney explain what “enhanced labour mobility” with the European Union could mean for Canada, warning any new agreement should not open the door to Europe's migration policies.Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner issued the warning Monday after Carney confirmed his government wants to pursue a deeper relationship with the 27-member bloc.“It is imperative that he immediately clarifies what exactly these plans entail,” Rempel Garner said. “This is doubly true regarding migration, which has become a central issue across the European Union in recent years.”Her comments follow a report Sunday from The Wall Street Journal that Carney has been discussing a new relationship with European leaders that could give Canada deeper access to the EU's single market.Carney responded to the report Sunday by saying Canada was not looking to join the EU but would pursue a “unique alliance” with the bloc..He went further Monday during an interview with Bloomberg at the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto.“You could see enhanced labour mobility, elements of enhanced labour mobility,” Carney said.“Obviously the four freedoms in Europe are tied together, so there's limits to that, but you could see enhanced that. Certainly enhanced educational opportunities and enhanced research cooperation.” Carney said the discussions are only beginning and cautioned that an agreement would not be reached during his upcoming trip to Strasbourg.“It's not gonna be solved this week in Strasbourg,” he said. “This is, to be clear, it's the start of a process, but it's a start of a high ambition process.” Rempel Garner said Carney should rule out any Canadian participation in the EU's Pact on Migration and Asylum.“The Prime Minister must be absolutely clear that he will not make matters worse by importing Europe's immigration crisis,” she said.“He must also unequivocally reject anything that even resembles Canadian participation in the EU Pact on Migration.”The EU migration pact establishes common rules for asylum and migration among member states, including a “solidarity mechanism” under which countries contribute through relocations, financial contributions or other forms of support. Canada is not an EU member state and is not subject to the pact.Rempel Garner argued Canada's immigration system is already struggling with the effects of rapid population growth.“The Liberals have already brought too many people into Canada too fast for housing, healthcare and jobs to keep up,” she said.Carney has framed closer European integration as part of a broader push to make Canada less economically dependent on the United States.He said Monday Canada intends to double its free-trade access from 1.5 billion consumers to three billion within six months and would not allow negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Canada's ability to pursue other trade relationships.Canada has already moved closer to Europe on defence. Carney pointed to Canada's participation in the EU's €150-billion SAFE defence procurement program, saying Canada is effectively “treated as European” for procurement purposes.As previously reported by the Western Standard, Canadian defence exports to Europe increased 56% over the last year.Carney is travelling to Strasbourg this week, where the proposed deeper Canada-EU relationship is expected to be discussed.“I call upon the Prime Minister to unequivocally promise that he will not allow the EU's migrant crisis to become Canada's,” Rempel Garner said.