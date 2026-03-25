Toronto house price reduced by $1.5 million as markets cool across Canada

The red-hot housing roller coaster has been to the highest point of its track and is now rolling back down to ground level in Canada.

In Toronto, once the hottest market in Canada, a home listed last fall, had its sales price reduced by $1.5 million, down to $7.3 million. The price drop on the home, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms, is indicative of a housing market that has spiraled down from the red-hot housing boom that took hold in 2021.

While price cuts of that magnitude aren’t indicative of other Canadian markets, other than perhaps the Greater Vancouver Area, price cutting is indicative of markets across the country, as sales slow and supply increases.

A look at the Calgary market, as of Tuesday, shows single-family home sales, year-to-date, were 747 units compared to 791 in the same time frame of 2025 and 908 sales in 2024.

The median sales price was $698,000, down from $740,000 in 2025 and $717,750 in 2024.

Active listings were 2,175 compared to 2,163 in 2025 and 1,144 in 2024.

All housing types in Calgary, townhome, semi-detached and apartment, showed similar drops in sales and prices.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians took advantage of cheap loans, savings accounts full and a chance to move-up to larger homes or just get out of renting and becoming owners.