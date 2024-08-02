Toronto police arrest man in arson investigation at Jewish school

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it made an arrest in the arson investigation at the Leo Baeck Day School (LBDS). On Tuesday at 3:46 a.m., TPS responded to a call for a fire at the LBDS, according to a Friday press release. TPS alleged the suspect was using an exterior storage shed at the LBDS for shelter. On Monday, it said it noticed the suspect was storing belongings in the shed and removed them. On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., he returned to the shed to find his belongings removed. He is observed leaving the shed and a fire started. The fire and heat resulted in damage to the shed and broke several of the school’s windows. Toronto resident Mark Anthony Dela-Cruz, 34, has been arrested and charged with one count of arson and three counts of failure to comply with probation. He appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on 2201 Finch Ave. W in Room 105 on Friday at 10 a.m.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact TPS at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477. Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant said on Tuesday a person he spoke with about the arson to a shed at the LBDS revealed the arsonist had not been sleeping in it like the TPS claims. READ MORE: Levant exposes Toronto police for concealing information about Jewish school arsonThe person confirmed Tuesday at 3:05 a.m. was the first time the arsonist had appeared. “On what basis do you claim the arsonist had been living in a shed behind the school?” said Levant.