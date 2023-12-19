Toronto Police Association denies officers threatened at Eaton Centre protest

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) said the officers dealing with the pro-Palestine protest at the Eaton Centre were not threatened and the comments made were at another person. “The victim chose not to pursue the matter,” tweeted TPA on Monday. “TPA members are working each day to ensure protests do not escalate and we are grateful for their efforts.”.A pro-Palestine protestor told Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers stationed in the Eaton Centre on Sunday if they arrested him, he would stab them. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestor threatens to kill Toronto police officers“If you come at me, I’ll put you laying down on the floor,” said the protestor. “I’ll put you six feet deep.”.In dynamic situations, TPA said common sense “would dictate it is in everyone’s interest for officers to use their discretion when it comes to making arrests.”“It’s a difficult job to do when you’re criticized for whatever decision you make,” it said. “We continue to support and advocate for our members.” .Former People’s Party of Canada candidate David Freiheit (Notre-Dame-de-Grace — Westmount, QC) acknowledged he is not a criminal lawyer, but Crown attorneys press charges, not victims. “When the crime is LITERALLY recorded, victim co-operation is hardly essential,” said Freiheit. “You should be ashamed of yourselves.”.David Anber’s Law Office owner David Anber asked where the investigative detention was. “Where is the part where the officers immediately speak to the victim and ascertain his wishes?” said Anber..TPS arrested a man after he spat on a pro-Palestine demonstrator at Bloor Avenue and Yonge Street in October. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police arrest man for spitting on pro-Palestine protestors“I’m f*cking moving you,” said the man. “You know what I’m going to f*cking do.”