Toronto Star union creates unionized racial justice and equity advocate

Star Union and the Toronto Star have negotiated and agreed to create a racial justice and equity advocate — a unionized position to assume the work of what had been the part-time management position of internal ombudsperson“It gives me immense satisfaction to see my Ombud role evolving and coming to its natural home within the union,” said Star Union Racial Justice and Equity Advocate Shree Paradkar in a Tuesday press release. “Three years ago, we embarked on an equity experiment together.”.While the internal ombud role has been contentious at times, Paradkar said it is expected because that is what the job has been about. She added many people in the Toronto Star’s newsroom rallied around its creation. The role was established by management in 2020 with her input and has evolved under her tenure. The racial justice advocate was a position Unifor introduced in 2020 and pushed workplaces to adopt, making gains in the auto sector. While the Star Union executive and bargaining team have always believed the role belongs to it, Star Union said it is happy that is now the case at the Toronto Star. It said they have agreed to tailor the role to fit the needs of the membership and have expanded the title and role to include advocating for equity. It acknowledged the racial justice and equity advocate has to identify as a member of the black, indigenous or racialized community. When the union executive selects the appointee, it said they have to seek input from black, indigenous and racialized union members. It will be a workplace representative who will assist and provide support for black, indigenous, racialized and other equity-seeking employees. This is in recognition these groups have been marginalized, and it will prioritize them. Some of the responsibilities include listening; providing support to black, indigenous and racialized members and all victims of discrimination and violence based on race and ethnicity; and assisting with racial justice and equity initiatives aligned with company and union anti-racism and equity strategies. These responsibilities resemble those of the internal ombud, but now they fall under Star Union. It said this move benefits all parties involved. Paradkar called this “what makes us stand apart from other corporate media newsrooms in the country.” While employees might have divisions along generational and ideological lines, she said she believes they are united around fighting for social justice. She concluded by saying she will “always be proud to stand up for the rights of those who are oppressed.” “And always feel privileged to do so from the formidable platform the Toronto Star still offers,” she said. Toronto Star editor-in-chief Anne Marie Owens said on Tuesday the internal ombud role was untenable as a part-time management position and would be eliminated. This move followed weeks of social media posts by Paradkar about the Israel-Palestine War that appalled some of colleagues. Sources within the Toronto Star began alerting Canadaland to tweets by her which they felt were biased a few weeks ago. However, they were uncomfortable with raising their concerns with the internal ombud, as she held this role.