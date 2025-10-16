Toronto Star uses 'mass graves' conspiracy to 'explain' DEI increases

When the Toronto Star recently linked the rise of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs to the “discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools,” it echoed a familiar trope of moral reckoning born from tragedy. The paper conspiratorially theorized that “a push for more inclusive policies in many countries was sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd … and in Canada by the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools.” The implication is clear: that DEI’s Canadian momentum stems from an awakening triggered by "proof" of mass burial sites.But four years after the first radar surveys made global headlines, that story remains far more complicated and unproven..In May 2021, the Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that ground-penetrating radar (GPR) had detected 215 “possible burial sites” near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.The findings were widely reported as the discovery of unmarked graves or even mass graves, sparking mourning, outrage, and policy responses at every level of government.Similar announcements followed elsewhere. The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said radar had identified 751 “potential graves” near the former Marieval school. Communities in Manitoba, Alberta, and other parts of B.C. launched their own searches..The discoveries dominated global headlines. Flags flew at half-mast for months. Governments pledged billions toward reconciliation. And DEI initiatives, both in government and the private sector, surged amid a collective sense of national guilt.Despite the emotional and political impact, the scientific evidence remains limited. Ground-penetrating radar does not detect bodies. It measures disturbances in soil layers, anomalies that might indicate graves but could also reflect rocks, tree roots, or historical landscaping.As of late 2025, no human remains have been excavated or publicly confirmed at Kamloops or any other major residential-school site. Even the Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc Nation, which first announced the 215 anomalies, now describes them more cautiously as “possible” rather than confirmed graves. Federal funding for related investigations has surpassed $12 million, but the results remain inconclusive..At Cowessess, similar uncertainty prevails. The radar signals lie in and around a long-used community cemetery, complicating any effort to link specific sites to children who died at residential schools.According to the Angus Reid Institute, 68% of Canadians agree that the residential-school system amounted to “cultural genocide.” Yet a majority, including 63% of Canadians and 56% of Indigenous respondents, also believe more evidence is needed before accepting that the Kamloops anomalies represent confirmed unmarked graves.Some of the hesitation stems from ethics. Many Indigenous communities prefer not to disturb burial grounds, emphasizing spiritual respect over forensic certainty..Others cite trauma, mistrust, or the lack of legal clarity around exhumation. There are also technical and interpretive challenges. GPR can only suggest anomalies, not confirm human remains without excavation, DNA testing, or osteological analysis. Even where digging has occurred, results have been inconclusive. To date, no mass graves containing residential-school children have been scientifically verified in Canada.None of this negates the documented horrors of the residential-school system. Thousands of children did die or disappear while in federal and church custody, facts long established by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.But the sweeping claim that hundreds of bodies have been found remains unsubstantiated. The conflation of “possible anomalies” with confirmed graves has fueled misunderstanding and sometimes political misuse. By linking DEI programs to these still-unverified discoveries, media and policymakers risk grounding social progress in uncertain evidence rather than in the broader and undeniable history of colonial injustice.As Canada continues its reckoning, accuracy and humility matter. The truth, however uncomfortable or incomplete, deserves the same respect as the children whose stories remain untold.