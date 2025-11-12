Toronto to fly Palestinian flag at City Hall

For the first time, Toronto and Calgary will each raise the palestinian flag at their respective city halls this month, following Canada’s recognition of the State of palestine earlier this year.In Toronto, the flag will be raised on November 17 to mark Palestine’s Independence Day, observed annually on November 15. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), a non-profit organization, submitted the request to the city’s protocol office, which manages ceremonial flag raisings..City officials confirmed the event was approved through an existing policy that allows community organizations to request use of the city’s courtesy flagpole.The policy, established in 1999, authorizes city staff, not council or the mayor, to decide on such requests. Officials emphasized that flag raisings do not represent endorsement of any political cause or government.Under Toronto’s policy, flags of nations recognized by the federal government may be displayed on their national days or other commemorative occasions..Canada’s recognition of palestine, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in September at the United Nations General Assembly, allowed the request to move forward.Organizers of the Toronto event say the ceremony is a symbolic gesture highlighting Palestinian identity and resilience, while representing a broader call for equality and justice.Calgary will also raise the Palestinian flag later this month to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the palestinian People on November 30..In a post on social media, the Palestinian Community Association of Calgary invited residents to attend the ceremony, calling it the city’s first-ever palestinian flag raising. The group described the event as an opportunity to share a message of justice, peace, and solidarity.The City of Calgary confirmed the flag will be raised at Municipal Plaza at 9:30 a.m. Requests for ceremonial flag raisings are reviewed by city staff, not city council, and must comply with the city’s policy governing which flags can be displayed.Calgary’s policy allows one-day flag raisings for nations officially recognized by the federal government. However, it prohibits flags that promote violence or hatred, are considered partisan, or are deemed controversial or divisive..The decision comes amid heightened global tensions following the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has sparked demonstrations in cities across Canada, including Calgary. City officials have not indicated any changes to the planned ceremony but said all requests are evaluated in line with existing municipal rules.Both Toronto and Calgary’s flag raisings are expected to be attended by members of the palestinian-Canadian community and local supporters.