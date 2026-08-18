Toronto’s WNBA star Marina Mabrey takes Rogers WiFi complaints public

Toronto Tempo star Marina Mabrey has taken her frustration with Rogers public after days of complaints about unreliable internet service at her Toronto home, turning what began as a customer-service problem into a viral headache for one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies.Mabrey first sounded the alarm Saturday, asking for help on X after struggling to get her Rogers WiFi working.“Someone please help me with Rogers WiFi,” Mabrey wrote. “It literally doesn't work and they never answer my calls.” .The post quickly attracted attention from basketball fans, including some joking that poor internet service could drive one of the Toronto Tempo's biggest stars out of Canada.Mabrey, a first-time WNBA All-Star this season, has emerged as one of the faces of the expansion Tempo. She is averaging 20.8 points and 3.7 assists per game heading into Tuesday's home game against the Indiana Fever.Mabrey's frustration did not end with Saturday's post. .The guard continued discussing the problem publicly after Rogers responded and attempted to address the issue.By Monday, Mabrey was still unhappy with the situation, despite an update from Rogers.The public back-and-forth comes as the American-born basketball star adjusts to her first season living and playing in Canada.Mabrey joined Toronto through the WNBA expansion process earlier this year and has quickly become the franchise's leading offensive threat.In June, she scored 53 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, tying the WNBA's single-game scoring record. She also tied the league record with nine three-pointers in the same game. Yahoo SportsHer complaints about Rogers have since spread well beyond her original post, with screenshots and videos circulating on social media.The episode has also struck a familiar nerve for Canadians accustomed to complaints about the country's telecommunications sector, which is dominated by a small number of major providers.Rogers is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies and provides wireless, internet and cable services across the country.For Mabrey, however, the problem has been considerably simpler: she wants working WiFi.Rogers owns the MLSE sporting group which includes the Toronto Raptors but not the Toronto Tempo.