Tory turncoat Chris D’Entremont booed during Remembrance Day ceremony

A Remembrance Day ceremony in Annapolis Royal was briefly disrupted when several attendees booed West Nova MP Chris D’Entremont as he laid a federal wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.The incident took place during the November 11 service organized by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Royal Branch #21. In a statement issued the following day, the branch condemned the behavior, describing it as “not in keeping with Legion values.”“During the Remembrance Day ceremony November 11, 2025 there were at least three members of the audience that ‘booed’ MP Christopher D’Entremont while he laid the Federal Wreath,” the Legion said. “This conduct is not in keeping with Legion values, and will not be tolerated.”.The Legion stressed its apolitical mandate and said that political expressions are inappropriate during services meant to honour veterans and the fallen.“To have heckling during a Remembrance Day service is not only disrespectful to the patrons in the building, but to every member of the military that has served, let alone those that lost their lives,” the statement continued. “Everyone has a right to voice their opinion. A Remembrance Day service is not one of these times or places.”The Port Royal branch thanked the community for its ongoing support and said the service otherwise proceeded smoothly..The booing came after D’Entremont’s high-profile decision to cross the floor and join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government. The move brought the Liberals closer to a majority in Parliament and added to tensions within the Conservative Party.D’Entremont, who cited his narrow 1.1 per cent margin of victory in the last election, said he joined the Liberals after reflecting on what would best serve his constituents. A former deputy speaker of the House of Commons, he has long been considered a moderate voice within the Conservative ranks and recently clashed with party leadership after his unsuccessful bid for Speaker.The incident in Annapolis Royal has drawn mixed reactions online, with some residents criticizing the booing as disrespectful during a solemn ceremony, and others viewing it as a reflection of political discontent following D’Entremont’s party switch.Neither D’Entremont nor his office has publicly commented on the event.