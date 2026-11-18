CALGARY — Manitoba’s medical regulator has suspended a Winnipeg doctor who provided “gender-affirming” care after a patient accused him of pursuing a sexual relationship with them while they were under their care. Dr. Jemstone Bathe’s suspension took effect November 16. According to a notice cited by the Winnipeg Free Press, Bathe can resume practising only with permission from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba’s investigation committee or its chair. The suspension is an interim measure while the allegations are investigated. Bathe changed his name from James Wesley Bathe to Jemstone Bathe in 2022. The patient told the Free Press they first saw Bathe on March 3 at Klinic Community Health after being referred for complications from a previous surgery. The patient, who is also transgender, said they initially felt reassured to have a transgender physician after seeing other health-care providers they felt did not understand “gender-affirming” care. According to Reduxx, the patient said Bathe gave them her personal Discord contact during the appointment. Hours later, they said, the two were messaging about potential prescriptions, follow-up appointments and sexual preferences..The newspaper reviewed thousands of messages and reported that the two exchanged nude photos within two days of the appointment. According to its account of the messages, Bathe expressed interest in prescribing progesterone to the patient for sexual reasons. Whether Bathe issued such a prescription remains unclear.By August, the patient had moved in with Bathe and Bathe’s partner. The patient later moved out and alerted the college in early November.“I was just scared to be myself. I lost who I was. It destroyed me,” the patient said.Klinic executive director Katie Muirhead confirmed Bathe’s employment ended earlier this month. She cited privacy obligations in declining to say whether Bathe resigned or was dismissed. Bathe had yet to respond to the newspaper’s requests for comments. The college’s sexual-boundaries standard makes physicians responsible for maintaining professional boundaries. It prohibits sexual contact and flirting with patients, as well as socializing with a patient or former patient to pursue an intimate relationship.