Trudeau, Guilbeault blast Maritime premiers for wanting ‘pause on pollution’

Slick and glib as ever, Prime Minister Trudeau offered a brisk but ultimately unpersuasive defence of his carbon tax during his visit to Calgary.
Shaun Polczer The Western Standard
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Carbon Emissions
Climate Action Incentive
Andrew Furey
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
April 1 carbon tax hike

