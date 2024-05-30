Trudeau says he supports France’s choice to allow Russia to attend D-Day event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while he disagrees with Russia invading Ukraine, he is fine with France’s plan to invite Russian officials to a D-Day event. As people commemorate the victory over fascism and Nazism in the Second World War, Trudeau called it “important to recognize all the countries involved.” “But that does not preclude our extreme disagreement with the endangering of people around the world and indeed the rules-based order that the current Russian regime is involved in,” said Trudeau at a Thursday press conference. He said his message for Russia has been consistent and clear. This message has been it must retreat from Ukraine and respect international borders. “A violation of the UN Charter, the international rules-based order, by Russia in invading a neighbouring sovereign country has impacts not just devastating on Ukraine and Ukrainians, but devastating impacts on the rules-based order that protects us all around the world,” he said. “If lines on a map can be drawn with a neighbour with a larger army, then the period of stability we have known since the end of World War II will come to an end and the prosperity and opportunity not just available in Western democracies and around the world will be at risk.” Trudeau misspoke in February when he said Russia must win the Russia-Ukraine War. READ MORE: WATCH: Trudeau accidentally says Russia needs to win war in Ukraine“Sorry,” he said. “That Ukraine must win this war against Russia.”