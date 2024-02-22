Trudeau says he’s not taking a walk in the snow; running in the next election

Those who were hoping for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to follow in his father’s footsteps to take a 'long walk in the snow’ on are in for a major disappointment.Trudeau senior took his walk in the snow on February 28, 1984, and announced his resignation the next day.Trudeau junior says he fully intends to make another run for the top job when an election is eventually called between now and 2025.Despite brutal polling numbers, the prime minister told talk show host Ryan Jesperson on Wednesday that he was down in the polls in 2015 and again in 2019 and still managed to pull out victory..Yes, I will absolutely be part of it.”Prime Minister Trudeau.“If I wanted to be popular I wouldn't have chosen politics. If you want to get things done to build a better country that's why you get into politics,” he said. “I like that conversation that needs to be had when the next election comes, about the kind of country we're going to be, and yes, I will absolutely be part of it.”The PM was in Edmonton Wednesday to make housing grants. On the Jesperson show he said he is well aware of what Canadians — and especially Albertans — think of him and his government.Trudeau blamed ‘populist’ partisans for distorting his government’s agenda and “stoking up anger without offering any solutions.”“So much of politics is disconnected from that right now because people are trying to create wedge issues left, right and center to get people outraged to get people motivated,” he continued..“It’s easy to be outraged with the government in place, because everyone out there is blaming us for everything that's going wrong, including Putin deciding to invade Ukraine or climate change or what have you. Right now politics is designed to get people riled up.”When reminded that the polls are predicting a “bloodbath” next election and that his personal approval was in negative territory, Trudeau just shrugged.“Polls will always go up and down and particularly at a time where people are hurting, people are facing real challenges… people still think I won the 2015 election because of nice hair.“ “While people talk about my appearance or whether they want to have a beer with me or not, I've got to stay focused. It’s not a popularity contest.”