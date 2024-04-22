Trudeau says pro-Hamas protests do not belong in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is a difference between peaceful protests and hateful intimidation. Trudeau called it “unconscionable to glorify the antisemitic violence and murder perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th.”“This rhetoric has no place in Canada,” tweeted Trudeau on Sunday. “None.”.Trudeau was commenting on a pro-Palestine protest in Ottawa Sunday where the organizer said the Hamas attacks on Israel “is proof that we are almost free.” “Long live October 7th!” said the protest organizer. “Long live the resistance.”.Although Israel is defending itself, the protest organizer said the Intifada will last. He added every form of resistance is justified. Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad asked Trudeau if Canada’s immigration policies are responsible for the growth in antisemitism. “Do you think that all religions are equally adept at assimiliating within Canada's foundational values?” said Saad.“At some point, you need to exhibit a shred of dignity and courage.”.Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan said Trudeau should quit pandering and take action. “This has been happening for six months under your watch and you haven't done a damn thing,” said Morgan..While Trudeau denounced the protest, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the chants for being pro-genocide and antisemitic. “We stand with Jews in Canada and around the world against these malicious words and deeds,” said Poilievre..The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on March 3 its investigators are reviewing whether or not illegal activity happened during a pro-Palestine protest that led Trudeau’s team to cancel a reception hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. READ MORE: Pro-Palestine protest leading to cancellation of Trudeau reception with Italian PM being investigatedThe event at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) was meant to cap off a day of meetings between Trudeau and Meloni, but it was cancelled after pro-Palestine protestors blocked entrances to it and prevented many people from getting in. His office said he and Meloni were unable to enter the AGO, which went into lockdown. International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen was spotted walking for two blocks with a police escort to find an unoccupied entrance.