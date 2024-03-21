Canadian

Trudeau’s Jamaica vacation cost Canadians more than $230,000, 42% higher than the year before

Justin Trudeau in Calgary on March 13, 2024
Justin Trudeau in Calgary on March 13, 2024 Courtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Canadian Government
Konrad Von Finckenstein
Vacation
Criticism
Jamaica
Kim Chamberland
Dean Black
Prospect Estate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news