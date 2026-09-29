Trump adviser accuses Canada of election interference

OTTAWA — Peter Navarro, Trump's senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, warned Canadian officials against trying to influence American politicians as Ottawa pushes back against US tariffs.“This is election interference by Canada. And this is nothing new,” Navarro said.“They have more lobbyists than K Street. They come down and lobby our Congress on trade.”Navarro argued Canada is attempting to influence the November elections by targeting politically sensitive American industries with retaliatory tariffs and lobbying lawmakers whose constituents are being affected.“They are trying, the Canadians, to influence our election — we don't appreciate that, Canada, okay?” Navarro said in separate remarks. “We don't like it when you do that.”He specifically accused Ottawa of trying to “pick off” Republican senators, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins.Navarro did not provide evidence that Canada's lobbying amounted to unlawful election interference. Lobbying foreign governments over trade disputes is a longstanding practice between the two countries..His comments come as the Canada-US trade dispute escalated again Tuesday, with an American ban on nearly $1 billion worth of Canadian imports taking effect.The restrictions cover products including Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and some dairy products.The Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on $27.6 billion worth of Canadian goods in August. Ottawa responded with matching counter-tariffs on American products, saying the measures were designed to defend Canadian workers and businesses.Canada's counter-tariffs target products including steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, appliances, dairy products and agricultural equipment.The Carney government has also been lobbying American lawmakers and state officials against Trump's trade measures, emphasizing the economic relationship between the two countries and the effects tariffs could have on American businesses and consumers.Navarro's accusation comes as some Republican senators have publicly pushed back against Trump's handling of Canada.Collins has criticized tariffs affecting her state and pressed the administration for exemptions on products important to Maine.Trump officials have increasingly accused Canada of attempting to use domestic American political pressure to gain leverage in the trade dispute.Navarro made a similar accusation in August, arguing Canadian counter-tariffs were deliberately designed to put pressure on Republican lawmakers ahead of the midterms.Canada and the United States have yet to reach a deal after negotiations collapsed in August.Trump said Sunday he expects an agreement with Canada within weeks, even as the latest restrictions were preparing to take effect.