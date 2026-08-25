Canadian

Trump denies targeting French language, calls Carney ‘weak and ineffective’

Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White House
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White HouseThe White House on X
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Quebec
French Language
Trump
Mark Carney
Cusma
Canpoli
French Language In Canada
Usmca
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