Trump threatens ‘big tariff’ on Canada over wildfire smoke

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to impose additional tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke crossing the border, telling reporters Friday that Ottawa must address the problem.“We’re going to put a big tariff on Canada because of the smoke,” Trump said during an Oval Office press conference.“I’ve told Canada they have to do something about it.”Trump claimed smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting the United States was a new problem.“You know, we’ve never had this problem,” he said. “All of a sudden we have this problem with Canada. So we’ll have to talk to them about it.”Smoke from Canadian wildfires has crossed into the United States on previous occasions including three years ago. Wildfires in Canada blanketed large parts of the eastern and midwestern United States in 2023, affecting air quality from the Great Lakes to Washington, D.C..The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that more than 86 million Americans were exposed to fine-particle pollution above federal health standards during one severe smoke event that year.Trump first threatened additional tariffs over the current wildfire smoke on July 17, accusing Canada of failing to properly manage its forests.“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein,” Trump wrote at the time.He said the United States was being “invaded” by polluted air and argued that the associated costs should be added to tariffs on Canadian goods.Trump again raised the issue after sitting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the FIFA World Cup final, saying he told the prime minister to stop Canadian fires from “poisoning our air.”The White House has not explained what legal authority would be used to impose a tariff over wildfire smoke, which goods would be targeted or how the tariff rate would be calculated.Trump’s renewed threat comes four days after he announced separate 50% tariffs on a significant number of Canadian products over disputes involving automobiles, alcoholic beverages and dairy products.Those tariffs are scheduled to take effect August 19 and are not connected to the wildfire dispute.Smoke from fires in northern Ontario moved across southern Ontario and parts of the United States this week, prompting air-quality warnings and the cancellation of outdoor activities.Canadian wildfire smoke also sent Toronto’s air quality to the worst in the world earlier this month