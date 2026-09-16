Trump threatens Europe with tariffs if Canada’s EU move deemed ‘hostile act’

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Europe with “very serious tariffs” or restricted trade Wednesday if he concludes a proposed move to make Canada the European Union’s first associate member is intended as a hostile act against the United States.The warning came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to pursue an unprecedented form of EU association as Canada seeks to reduce its dependence on the American economy.“It’s a whole thing with Canada. Canada has been a terrible trade partner,” Trump told reporters outside Air Force One.“And if they do that, if I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things.”Trump said his reaction would depend on Europe’s intentions.“If Europe does that with a bad intention — and if it’s a good intention, that’s fine — if it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe,” he said..Von der Leyen made the proposal while Carney attended her annual State of the European Union address in Strasbourg, France.“I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada being the first associate member of the EU,” she said, drawing a standing ovation from European lawmakers.Von der Leyen said the two sides should move beyond their existing Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement toward an “alliance for the future” and a shared economic-security space.“This is a partnership not against anyone else, but for our common strength,” she said.Associate membership currently has no established legal definition within the European Union, and neither Ottawa nor Brussels has detailed what powers, obligations or economic access such an arrangement would provide.Following a meeting between Carney and von der Leyen, the Prime Minister’s Office said Canada welcomed the proposal for a “far stronger, more ambitious alliance.”The two leaders discussed deeper co-operation in critical minerals, defence manufacturing, artificial intelligence, computing capacity, energy security, space, financial services and digital trade.“This is a unique approach that they will define together — an approach that builds on complementary strengths and is grounded by shared values,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.Canada and the EU already have a free-trade agreement and signed a security and defence partnership in 2025.Ottawa has moved closer to Europe as its trade relationship with Washington has deteriorated under Trump’s tariffs and repeated demands that businesses move production into the United States.Carney is scheduled to address the European Parliament on Thursday morning.