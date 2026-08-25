Canadian

Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ after Ford tells him to ‘kiss my ass’

Edited map of Lake Ontario (Lake America)
Edited map of Lake Ontario (Lake America) Truth Social (Donald Trump)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Donald Trump
Doug Ford
Lake Ontario
Canpoli
Trade War
Truth Social
Gulf of America
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news