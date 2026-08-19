Canadian

Trump touts Canada deal as win for U.S. farmers, promises only small auto-tariff cut

Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White House
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White HouseThe White House on X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trump
Trade
Tariffs
Cusma
Canpoli
Usmca
Auto Sector
Carney
auto tariffs
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news