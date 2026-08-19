Trump touts Canada deal as win for U.S. farmers, promises only small auto-tariff cut

U.S. President Donald Trump says the emerging trade agreement with Canada will benefit American farmers and provide only a modest reduction in existing automobile tariffs, offering the clearest indication yet of how the White House views the deal.Trump’s comments Wednesday suggest Canada may be offering broader access to its market in exchange for targeted U.S. tariff relief. However, the agreement remains unfinished and neither government has disclosed its complete terms.“We have no tariffs going into Canada anymore,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.The sweeping claim was immediately complicated when Trump was asked whether Washington would remove its existing tariffs on Canadian automobiles.“We’re reducing it a little bit,” he replied..Trump did not identify the new tariff rate or say whether the reduction would apply to completed vehicles, automobile parts or both.He described the emerging agreement as “great for our farmers” and a “very good deal for both parties.”The emphasis on American farmers raises questions about whether Canada has agreed to expand access for U.S. agricultural or dairy products. Washington has repeatedly targeted Canada’s supply-management system during negotiations, but no specific concession has been confirmed.The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative offered a broader description of the proposed agreement Tuesday night.“The deal will include comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, and many important provisions that will continue to protect our market and American workers, along with our Canadian partners,” the office said on X.The statement did not explain what “comprehensive market access” or “digital trade alignment” would require from Canada.Trump’s remarks came after he postponed new 50% tariffs on approximately $28 billion worth of annual Canadian exports for three days.The duties were scheduled to take effect early Wednesday but have been delayed until the end of Friday, August 21, while negotiators complete the agreement.“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump wrote Tuesday night.Trump also suggested the cancelled Keystone XL pipeline “may be awoken from the grave,” without saying whether its revival is a condition of the agreement.Prime Minister Mark Carney has been considerably more cautious in describing the negotiations.“Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done,” Carney said Wednesday.Carney did not describe the negotiations as a completed deal or address Trump’s claims about agricultural access, automobile tariffs or Keystone XL.The new 50% duties would affect products ranging from alcohol and dairy ingredients to cement, machinery, electronics, furniture and hockey equipment.Their postponement does not automatically remove the separate American tariffs already affecting Canadian steel, aluminum, softwood lumber and automobiles.Trump’s claim that there are no longer tariffs involving Canada therefore remains at odds with the known trade restrictions. His own statement that automobile tariffs will be reduced only “a little bit” indicates that at least some duties would survive the agreement.Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette said Wednesday that she had not seen the deal’s complete terms but reiterated that protecting supply management, culture and language remained provincial “red lines.”Carney welcomed the development Wednesday, saying Canada was moving toward an agreement that would preserve its existing trade advantages.“Congratulations Minister LeBlanc and Ambassador Greer for the significant progress in the Canada-United States trade negotiations,” Carney wrote on X.“Canada entered these discussions with the best overall trade terms. We are now moving towards an agreement that reinforces that Canadian advantage, including by securing the best terms in each of Canada’s most important strategic sectors and providing greater certainty about our future trading relationship.”Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he met Wednesday morning with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.“We are working collaboratively towards a finalized agreement between our two countries,” LeBlanc wrote on X. “Efforts remain ongoing.”