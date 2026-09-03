Trump warns Carney of political fate ‘worse than anything’ as trade war deepens

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Prime Minister Mark Carney Thursday that Canada’s economy would collapse and threatened him with political consequences “worse than anything that has ever happened to a Canadian politician.”Trump issued the warning on Truth Social as Ottawa prepares to impose new counter-tariffs against American goods following the collapse of Canada-U.S. trade negotiations..“It is very good for Canadian politicians like Prime Minister Carney to make President Donald J. Trump ‘the enemy,’ until their economy collapses,” Trump wrote.“Then it will prove to be very bad for politics — worse than anything that has ever happened to a Canadian politician. Just watch!”Carney suspended negotiations with the United States on August 21, saying last-minute changes to Washington’s proposed terms were “unfair, uneconomic, and called into question the reliability of any deal.”The United States subsequently imposed a 50% tariff on roughly $28 billion in Canadian goods..Canada has promised to respond with matching tariffs targeting sectors including steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper and electronics. The new measures are scheduled to take effect Tuesday, following the Labour Day weekend.Trump’s warning came two days after Carney publicly told members of the U.S. administration to “stop doing memes, stop throwing shade and stop trying to be tough.”Carney said negotiations could resume if Washington approached Canada with a serious proposal.“We cannot accept what they have offered, and we will not give what they have asked,” Carney said after withdrawing Canadian negotiators.Trump has repeatedly accused Canada of taking advantage of the United States through trade, while Carney has argued Washington’s demands would weaken or eliminate key Canadian industries.The prime minister has said Canada must reduce its economic dependence on the United States by expanding domestic production and finding new international markets.Carney did not immediately issue a public response to Trump’s latest warning.