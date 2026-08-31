Unifor ratifies GM deal that keeps truck and engine work in Ontario

TORONTO — Unionized General Motors workers in Ontario voted Sunday to ratify a three-year deal that keeps new truck and powertrain work in plants that are still running. The CAMI factory in Ingersoll stays dark.Unifor said members on the main agreement in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock voted 80.5% in favour. CAMI members voted 96.5%. The contracts cover more than 4,600 workers. Terms were reached Aug. 22 after the union locked in a 3% annual wage pattern with Ford.Oshawa will add the next-generation GMC Sierra Heavy-Duty. St. Catharines becomes the sole source for a next-generation transmission, with work slated for late 2029, on top of a sixth-generation V8 commitment announced in April. Full-rate production wages rise to $50.20 an hour over the contract; skilled trades to $62.71. Eligible members also get a $10,000 productivity bonus, a $2,000 December bonus, and a renewed cost-of-living allowance. Oshawa already lost a third shift in January. The deal includes a program to limit further layoffs there..Ingersoll is the other half of the vote. CAMI has been idle since October 2025, when GM ended BrightDrop van production and put about 1,050 people on layoff. GM’s letter says it will not close or sell the plant for the three-year term. Layoff benefits are extended while the company “assesses potential opportunities,” GM Canada president Jack Uppal said in a company statement. If Ottawa ever awards GM Canadian Armed Forces work, CAMI gets first look. There is no restart date. When the letter expires, so does the protection.Canadian vehicles already face 25% U.S. duties. President Donald Trump has said that rises to 50% on Jan. 1, 2027. Trade talks last week broke in part over medium- and heavy-duty trucks — the same class Oshawa is adding. Unifor president Lana Payne said GM is putting money into Canadian plants “as our domestic auto industry is under siege by the Trump Administration.” A contract cannot repeal a tariff.Sunday’s ballot paid the people still on the floor. It did not turn the lights back on in Ingersoll.