Canadian

BREAKING: One dead after plane force-lands on Prince George boulevard

RCMP confirm a vehicle occupant was killed when a Beechcraft King Air made an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard Thursday. Injuries to others remain unknown.
A pickup truck sits with its windshield destroyed after a Beechcraft King Air made an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard in Prince George on Thursday.
A pickup truck sits with its windshield destroyed after a Beechcraft King Air made an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard in Prince George on Thursday.Photo via Reddit / r/princegeorge.
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British Columbia
Prince George
Public Safety
Plane Crash
Aviation
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