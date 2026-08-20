BREAKING: One dead after plane force-lands on Prince George boulevard

PENTICTON — One person is dead after a small plane made an emergency landing on a busy Prince George roadway Thursday afternoon, striking two vehicles. RCMP have confirmed at least one fatality..Prince George RCMP said they were advised at approximately 2:20 p.m. that the aircraft had come down on Foothills Boulevard, about 1.5 kilometres north of North Nechako Road. Once on scene, police determined two vehicles were involved.“Police are saddened to confirm that there has been one fatality in this incident, an occupant of one of the vehicles,” RCMP said. Potential injuries to other vehicle occupants and those on board the plane remain unknown.The 1980 Beechcraft King Air 200, registration C-GEDV, is registered to Sekani Air Ltd. RCMP earlier said eight people were believed to be on the aircraft..Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer, said investigators need the public to stay away from the area.“It removes valuable police resources from this investigation as well as the regular calls for service if RCMP must station police officers at every access point to Foothills Boulevard to keep the curious onlookers away, of which there have already been too many. Please allow room for our first responders to work safely.”Foothills Boulevard is closed in both directions and will remain closed overnight and into Friday. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will assume conduct of the investigation.No official cause has been released. Local reports earlier described an apparent mechanical issue. Sources at the scene said the white twin-engine aircraft remained largely intact. Photos from the ground appear to corroborate those accounts.