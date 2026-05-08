Canadian

UPDATED: Smith says she's 'much more confident' about pipeline being built after Carney meeting

UPDATED: Smith says she's 'much more confident' about pipeline being built after Carney meeting
CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
Alberta Danielle Smith
Canpoli
Alberta MOU
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news