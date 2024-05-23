US senators ask Trudeau to increase Canada’s NATO spending

United States Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) has led a bipartisan group of senators in urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop a plan to increase the required 2% of GDP for NATO spending. Canada’s most recent projection showed it will not meet the 2% spending commitment this decade. Without meaningful, immediate action to increase defence spending, Shaheen said Canada will fail to meet its NATO obligations, jeopardizing the collective security of its allies. “The 2023 Vilnius Summit agreement reiterated and expanded upon prior agreements of the 2% defense spending baseline, which Canada’s Defence Minister and Canada’s Head of Government agreed to in 2006 and 2014, respectively,” said the US senators in a Thursday letter to Trudeau. “As we approach the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC, we are concerned and profoundly disappointed that Canada’s most recent projection indicated that it will not reach its 2% commitment this decade.”Some of the other senators who signed onto the letter were Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Jim Risch (R-ID). As co-chairs of the US Senate NATO Observer Group, Shaheen and Tillis led bipartisan efforts in the Senate to support it. Last month, they sent a letter to US President Joe Biden outlining key objectives and priorities for the upcoming NATO meeting. They have been outspoken in their support to grow NATO, applauding ratification by Turkiye’s Parliament of Sweden’s accession protocols and leading a resolution criticizing Hungary’s previous delay in ratifying it. The senators concluded by saying the American commitment to NATO is unwavering. “Later this year, when the United States hosts the 2024 NATO Summit to lay out priorities for the upcoming year, we will expect your government and every NATO member that has not met the 2% defense spending threshold to have a plan to reach this benchmark as soon as possible,” they said. Trudeau advised NATO officials that Canada will never meet its defence spending target, according to a 2023 Pentagon assessment. READ MORE: Trudeau told NATO Canada will never meet its spending goal“Widespread defence shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities while straining partner relationships and alliance contributions,” said the Pentagon. The Pentagon said Canada’s widespread military deficiencies are harming ties with security partners and allies.