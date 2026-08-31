Canadian

US Treasury czar mocks Canada’s military with West Edmonton Mall submarine jab

Scott Bessent Submarine Jab
Scott Bessent Submarine JabChatGPT
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Military
West Edmonton Mall
Trade
Cusma
Canpoli
Usmca
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Scott Bessent
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Western Standard
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