Vancouver Whitecaps may leave Canada as MLS weighs Vegas option

The future of the Vancouver Whitecaps is increasingly uncertain with Major League Soccer evaluating options for a potential move out of Canada, the country that hosts only three of its franchises.On Monday, the league expressed its preference to keep a team in Vancouver but acknowledged the challenge ahead. “We remain focused on supporting the club in identifying a sustainable long-term solution, and our preference is to find a path that allows the Whitecaps to continue to grow and succeed in Vancouver,” said MLS spokesman Dan Courtemanche.“At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure the long-term health of the league and its clubs, and we will evaluate all options.”The comments follow reporting of a potential relocation scenario, with Las Vegas emerging as the leading candidate thus far.The Whitecaps ownership acknowledged the situation in a statement released Monday, pointing to long-standing financial barriers.“We are aware of today’s reporting,” the club said. “The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver.”.Club executives have previously said Vancouver ranks near the bottom of MLS in overall revenue, trailing mid-market teams by tens of millions of dollars annually. Much of that gap is tied to B.C. Place, where the team does not control key revenue streams such as concessions, naming rights, and scheduling. The club has also faced ongoing limitations on matchday income and commercial partnerships compared to other MLS franchises with soccer-specific stadiums, who can rent out its stadium to raise funds for sporting operations. The Whitecaps have been up for sale since December 2024, with the club speaking to over 100 potential ownership groups over the past 16 months, but no serious offers have emerged that would keep the club in the city.“It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver,” the statement said. “If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward.”Despite coming off the most successful season in club history, financial concerns remain. Last season saw Vancouver post a club-record of 63 points in the regular season, good enough for a top three position in the Western Conference, reaching its first-ever MLS Cup final, and winning the Canadian Championship, while also advancing to the quarter-final stage in the Concacaf Champions Cup.The club also made a major signing last summer, signing German footballer Thomas Müller to a one-year deal, later extended, with a reported salary of $7.5 million USD, making Müller the highest paid player in team history. “We love playing in Vancouver, we love the fans,” striker Brian White said following Saturday’s match. “But all that stuff is out of our control.”Fan support for keeping the team in Vancouver has intensified in recent days, with thousands of supporters staging demonstrations and displaying “Save the Caps” banners during a sold-out match at B.C. Place.The Whitecaps have been based out of Vancouver since 1974 and joined the MLS in 2011.