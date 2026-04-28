Canadian

Vancouver Whitecaps may leave Canada as MLS weighs Vegas option

Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster
Mayor Ken Sim and Whitecaps CEO Axel SchusterPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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