Vaping industry urges government to reject flavour ban proposal

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is speaking out against demands from tobacco control advocates for a nationwide ban on flavoured vaping products.The CVA warned that a ban could harm public health and put youth at greater risk.On October 4, three Canadian tobacco control groups held a press conference and called for the government to ban flavoured vapes across Canada. They also demanded the resignation of Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health.The CVA strongly opposed these demands. The association said Saks and Health Canada were committed to addressing the root causes of youth vaping. These causes include stress, anxiety, depression, and peer pressure, according to recent surveys.Over 1.5 million adult vapers in Canada use flavoured products to quit smoking, the CVA pointed out.The association agreed youth should not vape. However, it said more education was needed to understand why youth vape and how to solve nicotine dependence.The CVA argued vaping was key to reaching Canada's goal of reducing tobacco use to under 5% by 2035. Vaping helps smokers quit and reduces smoking deaths, which totals 48,000 per year in Canada.Canada's Tobacco Strategy aims to change behaviour, help smokers quit, address youth vaping causes, and reduce health disparities. The CVA said vaping fits with these goals as a harm reduction tool.The association pointed out that Canada's vaping industry is already strictly regulated. Consumers must be of legal age to buy vape products. The CVA called for better enforcement of existing rules, including fines for businesses that sell to minors.The CVA suggested cracking down on illegal sales through social media could reduce youth access. Canada has strong regulations on vape packaging, marketing, and nicotine levels. The association urged advocates to report any non-compliant products to Health Canada.The CVA criticized tobacco control groups for lacking solutions to identify and stop illicit vape sales. It said these same groups contributed to Canada's contraband tobacco problem, which costs $2 billion yearly in lost taxes.Despite research showing vaping helps smokers quit, the CVA said tobacco control advocates keep undermining it as a harm reduction tool. A 2023 McGill University study found vaping more effective than conventional nicotine replacement or behavioural smoking cessation therapies. The study did not include nicotine pouches, a relatively new entry into the smoking cessation market.The association called the tobacco control groups "anti-harm reduction lobbyists." It said governments should instead rely on Health Canada's scientific advisors for vaping policies.The CVA warned that rushing to ban flavours would grow the black market. This ban could make vapes more available to youth at lower prices and higher health risks. The association urged evidence-based policies developed with input from all stakeholders.A flavour ban would take away adult choice and hurt Canada's smoking reduction goals, the CVA argued. It said advocates ignore vaping's role in helping smokers quit.The association pledged to work with the government on balanced regulations. It aims to protect public health, support quitting smoking, and ensure fair access to regulated products.