Veteran alleges 20 cases of assisted suicide offers by Veterans Affairs Canada

A Canadian veteran has told MPs that she has written proof of multiple veterans being offered assisted suicide by Veterans Affairs Canada, reigniting a national controversy over the department’s handling of vulnerable former service members.Kelsi Sheren, a combat veteran and CEO of Brass & Unity, testified before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs on Wednesday, saying her organization has documented 20 cases in which veterans were allegedly offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) by VAC officials. She said there is written proof in those cases, along with audio recordings and statements from case managers acknowledging the practice..“We have 20 with written proof, more with audio recordings, and case managers admitting it,” Sheren told MPs during the hearing. “Others are too afraid to come forward—they’ve had their benefits threatened.”Sheren’s testimony came in response to questions from Conservative MP Blake Richards, who called the claims “completely unacceptable” and asked how they could be verified. Richards noted that many veterans rely on VAC for support and may fear losing benefits if they speak out.The new allegations come three years after a similar scandal in 2022, when a VAC employee was found to have suggested MAiD to a veteran seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. At the time, the department called that an isolated incident, but the fresh testimony has prompted renewed scrutiny of whether the problem is more widespread..Sheren said some veterans were willing to share evidence privately but were hesitant to testify publicly due to fears of retaliation. “They said they would only speak if they left the country,” she told the committee, describing deep distrust between veterans and VAC staff.Neither Veterans Affairs Canada nor Minister Jill McKnight has publicly responded to the latest allegations. The department’s policy states that MAiD may only be discussed when initiated by the client and under medical supervision, not as a suggestion from government employees.Opposition MPs are calling for an immediate investigation into the claims, while veterans’ groups say the testimony underscores ongoing failures in mental health support and accountability within the department.The committee is expected to continue hearings in the coming weeks as it examines VAC practices related to mental health care, case management, and the handling of MAiD discussions.