Victims’ rights bill returns to Parliament as Tory MP Arnold tables new bill

Conservative MP Mel Arnold has introduced legislation in the House of Commons that would expand the rights of crime victims and their families by requiring clearer communication about the status of offenders.The private member’s bill, known as Bill C-221, seeks to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act to ensure victims receive timely and accurate explanations about sentencing decisions, parole eligibility, and the movement of offenders within the prison system.The legislation also aims to prevent what advocates describe as “false comfort” from parole eligibility dates that do not always reflect actual release timelines. In addition, it proposes measures to prevent arbitrary denial of victims’ participation in parole hearings..Versions of the bill have been tabled by Conservative MPs in four consecutive Parliaments. In the last session, former Oshawa MP Colin Carrie sponsored Bill C-320, which advanced with unanimous support in both the House of Commons and the Senate before the dissolution of Parliament halted its progress.Arnold, who represents Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies, said the measure is about ensuring victims and their families are treated with respect, adding that they should receive clear and timely updates on matters that affect their lives.The introduction of the bill was seconded by Carrie’s successor, Oshawa MP Rhonda Kirkland, who said victims of violent crime often serve “a kind of life sentence alongside their offender.”.The proposals are inspired by Lisa Freeman, a victims’ rights activist and author whose father, Roland Slingerland, was killed in Oshawa in 1991. Freeman has advocated for years on behalf of victims’ families and welcomed the bill, saying it would ensure victims receive timely and accurate information about parole eligibility and other releases. She said the legislation would lessen the burden carried by victims.Carrie, reflecting on his earlier sponsorship, said he was pleased to see the proposal revived and applauded Freeman’s work. Arnold said he was honoured to sponsor the bill and emphasized that he looks forward to working with Parliamentarians across party lines to see it passed.If successful, Bill C-221 would formalize new requirements within the correctional system, expanding communication with victims and reinforcing the role of victims’ rights in decisions related to offender management.