Victorian Gothic home in Ontario, visited by Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Atwood, Henry Ford and others on the market for $5 million

This unique estate in Paris ON, 90 minutes from downtown Toronto, was built in 1854 for Charles Whitlaw, who was the owner of the Paris Mills, at one time the largest in Ontario and who also served as the mayor of Paris. Many well-known people have visited the house throughout the years including Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Margaret Atwood, Christopher Plummer and other, such as Queen Elizabeth II who received a bouquet of peonies from the home's garden when she visited Paris. According to the sales listing, "the home was built to a level of qualify unheard of today, with two-foot-thick walls to create a quiet sanctuary and millions of dollars have gone into restorations, renovations and improvements by the current owners.” “Many of the original historic features are intact or have been lovingly restored including the slate roof, hardwood floors, copper eaves, five fireplaces, plaster moldings, spectacular millwork and other old-world accents.” Off the large country kitchen is one of five bedrooms (which was formerly the maid’s quarters) with an ensuite bathroom. .The two-storey home stretches more than 5,800 sq. ft. over the two levels, with an additional space in the 1,389 sq. ft. in the attic and another 1,716 sq. ft. on the lower level. .The home boasts 18 chandeliers, 12 of which are custom-crafted Murano chandeliers from noted Vetreria Artistica Galliano Ferro whose creations can be seen in some exclusive and glamorous palaces and hotels including the Gritti Palace in Venice, The Bellagio in Las Vegas and the Pierre in New York, says the listing, adding "The ground floor alone measures over 3,400 sq. ft. with a palatial dining room and equally large formal living-room, a family room with working fireplace and a large sunroom." The 2,391 sq. ft. second floor features four bedrooms and two ensuite bathrooms, with a third large spa-bathroom with a skylight and steam room. The unfinished attic space on the third floor features high ceilings and is ideal for future development. according to the listing. .The 1,700 sq. ft. lower level features a recreation room (presently used as a fitness area), home gym, modern powder room and abundant storage space and seven-ft-high ceilings. .A large fifty-four-ft. by twenty-ft. saltwater pool overlooks the garden with the main feature being a large Algonquin limestone wall with two waterfalls. The pool area is anchored at the north end by twin cabanas and a sitting or dining area covered by a pergola. .The listing concludes, saying "An abundance of nature trails surrounding the Paris downtown area offer personal vistas of the Grand and Nith Rivers. Paris has a growing arts scene and restaurants that attract attention from across the province. With a brand-new health hub, new businesses and neighbourhoods surrounding the downtown, Paris is flourishing. The home is listed by Paul Christian and Associates/ Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.