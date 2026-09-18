Wars weighing on next Bank of Canada rate decision

Economists across Canada have been predicting the Bank of Canada would hold steady with its overnight rate at 2.25% all through 2026 and so far, the bank has proven them to be correct.

But now, the caution lights are on in the hallways of the bank that there could be a rate hike at its next rate announcement on Oct. 28.

The bank's governing council this week released a report of the minutes of its deliberations that led to holding the rate on Sept. 2.

The council noted the US/Canada tariff war would have a limited effect on the broader economy; likely modest and expected fiscal measures to offset part of the impact.

Of greater concern was a chill falling over consumer and business confidence, holding back hiring, investment, and household spending, particularly if trade tensions escalated.

In the report, the council said it would monitor the tariff war, while cautioning about the effects of the Middle East war.