WATCH: 2,000 show up at Toronto airport job fair, hundreds turned away

An estimated 2,000 people swarmed a job fair at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 22, prompting it to end early and hundreds turned away. “They’re done,” said a Pearson Airport security guard at the event. “The event’s closed.”.Because people could not go into the job fair, the security guard said he was sorry. He admitted he was there to deal with the crowd. A few people walked out from the crowd. There were those who spoke in their native languages. Since people continued to stand around, the security guard said the doors “are going to stay and remain closed.” While he said the doors would remain closed, a few people moved towards them. A prospective job applicant confirmed the job fair ended. “It was 2 p.m. close,” said the applicant. More people started to leave the crowd. The security guard apologized again for turning people away. “It’s over now,” he said. Another prospective job applicant said he could not believe what was happening. This is because he waited for two hours in the line. Since people were being turned away, a person said every one spent two hours in line, which added up to millions of hours. “Waste your time,” said another applicant. Data from Statistics Canada published in December showed the country’s population is rising fast, with an increase of 430,635 people in the third quarter of 2023. READ MORE: Canada sees highest-ever 90-day population growth of 430K, fuelled by immigrationThe Canadian government has a target of bringing in 465,000 immigrants per year. The population, which was seeing a record number of people compared to earlier years, grew more in the first nine months of 2023 than it did in all of 2022.